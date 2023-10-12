Prince Andrew defying 'logic' in leaving Royal Lodge: 'Proud and stubborn'

Prince Andrew is seemingly refusing to take the high road in exiting from the Royal Lodge.



The Duke of York, who has reportedly been asked by King Charles to leave the 30-room mansion, is holding a firm ground to retain his home of decades.

Former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond tells OK!: "Andrew is a very proud and stubborn man and, although it seems entirely logical that he should move to a smaller property now that his daughters both have their own homes, and his ex-wife has bought a place in London, he seems determined to stay put.

"Now, it seems, he has been told by his big brother that he can stay, but he has to foot the bills."

Ms Bond then went on to laud Sarah Ferguson for supporting ex-husband Andrew.

"They really do seem to be the best friends and the happiest divorced couple imaginable. So she is going to pull out all the stops to earn enough to pay for the upkeep of the house and keep her man in the style to which he has become so very accustomed,” she concluded.