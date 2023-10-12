 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
King Charles 'completely' hurt after Prince Harry 'snaps olive branch into half'

Prince Harry has seemingly hurt King Charles as he continues extending an olive branch.

The Duke of Sussex has denied his father’s efforts of a reconciliation ever since the 73-year-old took over the throne.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe says: “Harry has said some deeply hurtful things about Camilla, and yet the King will still correspond with his son, albeit not directly.”

He added: “It’s remarkable really, because when Charles became King he said he loved Harry and Meghan which was a huge olive branch - which Harry then took, snapped in half and then hit him with it.”

However, His Majesty is still trying to make things work, says Mr Larcombe.

“That said, the King is still keeping those channels of communication open, where William isn’t. The brothers’ line of communication is completely broken," the royal author told The Sun

