Thursday, October 12, 2023
Taylor Swift unveils surprise early access to 'The Eras Tour' film

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift has sent her fans into a frenzy with a surprise announcement on her Instagram page.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress posted a picture of herself wearing a blue strapless dress, and in an unexpected turn of events, Taylor announced early access showings of her Eras Tour film in response to overwhelming demand.

The pop sensation wrote in the caption of her post, "PREMIERE DAY! Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand, we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW."

Taylor continued, "We’re also adding additional showtimes on Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world."

The hitmaker expressed gratitude towards her fans, stating, "I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that, so vividly captures my favourite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…"

Her Eras Tour movie is already a success even before getting released on the big screen as it has crossed $100 million in sales worldwide.

Earlier, it was reported that Taylor might surprise her lucky fans by making an appearance at the world-renowned shopping mall The Grove. Taylor Swift's movie will be played in all 14 AMC theatres in the shopping mall. 

