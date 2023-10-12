 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Sofia Richie pregnant with her first child?

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Sofia Richie’s recent pictures raised suspicions that she might be expecting her first child.

The model was recently photographed at the Loro Piana Cocoonin Collection Launch in Malibu, California.

A commentator shared their thoughts on a now-deleted Reddit post and wrote, “Ohhh I see a little bump!”

In the pictures, Sofia was seen wearing a white maxi dress with a high neckline, paired with a brown leather-looking jacket and a tiny purse. Moreover, she opted for a loose hairstyle and minimal makeup look.

Sofia and Elliott got married in April 2023 after they dated for two years. The pair hosted an intimate wedding in France for their friends and family.

Back in June, an insider told US weekly that Sofia is “not in a rush” to have children, “They’re both still really young and they know they have their whole lives ahead of them.” 

They source concluded, “'Sofia and Elliot are still adjusting to married life and feel excited to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife.’”

