Taylor Swift to attend next Travis Kelce game after 'ditching' last time: Insider

Taylor Swift will reportedly attend Travis Kelce’s next game, just a day after hosting the premiere of her documentary The Eras Tour Film.

The Kansas City Chiefs will go up against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Insiders privy to TMZ claimed that Taylor will be in the stands to cheer on the NFL team after she ditched the last game against the Vikings.

The Lover crooner arrived on the premiere's red carpet in a bedazzling $12,000 Oscar De La Renta gown and sent fans into a frenzy with her chopped-off hairdo.

She also made a speech for her “handpicked” audience, “Thank you for this unbelievably special night. I see you, I love you, I hope you like it!'

Previously, Taylor cheered for Travis at two of his matches against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, but didn’t show up to the third one where the 34-year-old football also suffered a no-contact injury.

However, after receiving medical attention, he made a comeback and scored the winning touchdown.

Later, a source told US Weekly that Travis also joked about Taylor being his “good luck charm.”