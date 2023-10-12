 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
'Kim Kardashian is sweet, Kourtney is the worst': Ex employee spills the tea

Thursday, October 12, 2023

File Footage

A former employee who worked for the Kardashians’ clothing and accessory brand Dash filmed a video on her first-hand experience working with the sisters. 

In a viral TikTok video, Cyndy Castro spilled the beans on the personalities of the famous sisters and revealed who is the sweetest and the meanest among them. 

According to her, Kim was the sweetest of all as she recalled the first time she spoke with the Skims model. “I was steaming clothes in the back of the store and she came in with the kitty that Kanye gifted her, Mercy.”

Cyndy quoted how Kim greeted her: “'Hi I'm Kim, how's it going, what's your name?' So she is really nice and really humble."

However, the former employee didn’t have a positive experience with the other Kardashian sisters, and shared what it was like to have Khloe around.

“She [Khloe] will definitely let you know when you're doing something wrong and she's not scared to say it in the most horrible way - she can make you cry,” said Cyndy, adding that Khloe was sweet nonetheless.

Cyndy continued that she had the worst experience with Kourtney but held back, and said, “She might be a completely different person now that she's gone through so much therapy.”

However, recalling her personality from the time she knew the reality star, Cyndy said, "She was not kind whatsoever. She never acknowledged us or spoke to us.”

She concluded that Kourtney would talk to her sisters or the manager if she had a complaint. 

