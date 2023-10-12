Jada Pinkett uses ‘bombshells’ about Will Smith relationship to boost talk show ratings

Jada Pinkett landed in trouble after she revealed she and Will Smith have been living separate lives since 2016, years before the actor’s headline making Oscar controversy.



Discussing the “bombshell” revelations on the The View, one of the hosts, Ana Navarro, said Jada talks of her troubled relationship with the King Richard actor whenever she needs more ratings for her talk show.

Ana said that the Collateral actor spilled the “juicy tidbits” of her marriage with the Hollywood star to sell copies of her forthcoming book Worthy, set to hit the shelves on Oct. 17.

The host said, “I think she’s having a relationship with her bank account. Every time she needs to increase the ratings of ‘Red Table Talk,’ every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells.”

“I find it unseemly,” she added. “I will tell you this: be careful of anybody who pretends to have a perfect marriage.”

“Why do I know so much about these peoples’ marriage? I kind of feel like I know more about their marriage than I know about my own damn marriage,” she continued.

“I don’t need to know all of this. I just want to watch reruns of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’” Ana said.

She also bashed Jada for saying she though Will Smith’s Academy Award slap was a “skit.” She said, “Her face did not look like she thought it was a comedy sketch.”

“If she thought that was a comedy sketch, she was a role in it. She was playing into it.”