Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘unburdening herself’ will be the end of King Charles’ Firm

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

File Footage

Experts fear Meghan Markle’s revelations about life in the Palace will undoubtedly ‘pale in comparison to that of Princess Diana, in the Panorama interview.

Revelations about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The converastion arose once the expert noted Prince Harry’s own memoir and the revelations he made; from psychic wounds to stories of his ‘todger’, well as family secrets.

In the piece, she was quoted saying, “Meghan has yet to cross that particular Rubicon. Yet.”

In the middle of her piece she also posed the question, “the duchess penning some sort of book looking back at her royal stint feels like all but a fait accompli, right?”

Because “if this is the case, if the former actress is writing tell-all, let’s all spare a thought for the aides, private secretaries and Oxbridge-educated underlings of The Firm who just might be about to face a totally unprecedented, epochal event.”

Before concluding “Royal wives have gone rogue on the page before but I would wager they could all pale in comparison if Meghan decides to wholly unburden herself and hold forth.”

