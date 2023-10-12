Victoria Beckham had reservations about kids watching David Beckham's documentary

Victoria Beckham feels her husband David Beckham’s reputation has been damaged in eyes of their kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven.

The singer-turned-fashion-designer never wanted to discuss her athlete husband’s alleged infidelity scandal in his Netflix documentary Beckham.

She feared it would not leave a good impression on mind of their brood, reported Heat Magazine, however, she had to discuss it for the four-part docuseries.

“Vic didn’t want the scandal dragged up again, it’s obviously not something she’s happy talking about – it was a battle to get her on board,” the insider said.

Noting how Victoria may have seemed happy at the premiere of the documentary, she was really nervous about how her kids would receive the discussion over David’s alleged affair.

“She was really nervous on the red carpet, because she knows that the affair scandal is the big headline and that bothers her,” the insider said.

The source added, “She feels that it reduces them as a couple to being defined by this moment in time. It’s also dragging a lot of those old feelings back up.”

“Vic didn’t particularly want Harper or the boys, or even her parents, to see her talking about it,” they continued. “It was a difficult conversation to have with them.”

“The boys already knew about it, but for Harper, this is something very upsetting – she idolises her parents and has had a lot of questions.”