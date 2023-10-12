Taylor Swift, Beyoncé leave fans in ecstasy on 'Eras Tour' premiere

It can be safe to say Taylor Swift’s wild popularity knowns no bounds—now add another equal, if not more, famous global icon, Beyoncé into the mix: you will get a frenzy, uncontrollable crowd.



These were the scenes when the Single Ladies crooner joined the red carpet of her fellow singer’s premiere of The Eras Tour’s concert movie, which was opened to much-fanfare and will release in theatres on October, 13.

For the star-studded event, the thirty-two times Grammy winner slipped into a sculpted metal bodice and opted for blacked-out shades.



The appearance follows hot on the heels of the 42-year-old set to roll out her concert film centered on the mega-hit Renaissance World Tour.

Meanwhile, scores of other A-listers were present at the premiere to support the Grammy winner, including Julia Garner, Adam Sandler, Maren Morris, Hayley Kiyok, and others.

Moreover, Taylor took to Instagram to gush over the rapturous response to her film.

“Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” she added.



