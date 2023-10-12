 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé leave fans in ecstasy on 'Eras Tour' premiere

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé leave fans in ecstasy on Eras Tour premiere
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé leave fans in ecstasy on 'Eras Tour' premiere

It can be safe to say Taylor Swift’s wild popularity knowns no bounds—now add another equal, if not more, famous global icon, Beyoncé into the mix: you will get a frenzy, uncontrollable crowd.

These were the scenes when the Single Ladies crooner joined the red carpet of her fellow singer’s premiere of The Eras Tour’s concert movie, which was opened to much-fanfare and will release in theatres on October, 13.

For the star-studded event, the thirty-two times Grammy winner slipped into a sculpted metal bodice and opted for blacked-out shades.

The appearance follows hot on the heels of the 42-year-old set to roll out her concert film centered on the mega-hit Renaissance World Tour.

Meanwhile, scores of other A-listers were present at the premiere to support the Grammy winner, including Julia Garner, Adam Sandler, Maren Morris, Hayley Kiyok, and others.

Moreover, Taylor took to Instagram to gush over the rapturous response to her film.

“Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” she added.


More From Entertainment:

'An Heir and a Spare': Prince William's Spanish relatives honour eldest daughter

'An Heir and a Spare': Prince William's Spanish relatives honour eldest daughter

Prince Harry, Prince William to fulfill dad King Charles’ birthday wish?

Prince Harry, Prince William to fulfill dad King Charles’ birthday wish?
One move that will crush King Charles' reign revealed

One move that will crush King Charles' reign revealed

King Charles demands special birthday gift from sons Prince William, Prince Harry

King Charles demands special birthday gift from sons Prince William, Prince Harry
Kanye West married Bianca Censori as ‘power play’ to ‘spite’ Kim Kardashian

Kanye West married Bianca Censori as ‘power play’ to ‘spite’ Kim Kardashian
Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual statement raises eyebrows

Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual statement raises eyebrows

Kanye West used manipulative tactics to force Bianca Censori for marriage

Kanye West used manipulative tactics to force Bianca Censori for marriage

Victoria Beckham had reservations about kids watching David Beckham's documentary

Victoria Beckham had reservations about kids watching David Beckham's documentary
'Kim Kardashian is sweet, Kourtney is the worst': Ex employee spills the tea video

'Kim Kardashian is sweet, Kourtney is the worst': Ex employee spills the tea
Jada Pinkett uses ‘bombshells’ about Will Smith relationship to boost talk show ratings

Jada Pinkett uses ‘bombshells’ about Will Smith relationship to boost talk show ratings
Cher dismisses accusations of kidnapping her own son: 'It's not true!'

Cher dismisses accusations of kidnapping her own son: 'It's not true!'
Meghan Markle is ‘cathartically & ominously’ typing away video

Meghan Markle is ‘cathartically & ominously’ typing away