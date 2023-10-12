 
Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual statement raises eyebrows

Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual statement raises eyebrows 

Prince William and Kate Middleton's statement on the situation in Israel and Gaza raised some eyebrows as it came four days after the conflict began with the Hamas attack on the Jewish state.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the royal couple chose to release the statement in the third person.

They also noticed that normally these types of statements are released by the royals and written in the first person. 

"It was unusual for Kensington Palace to post something like this after a tragedy and phrase it in the 3rd person from the Spokesperson on behalf of the Royals," said a royal observer.

The statement said the Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past few days.

Hours before the couple released the statement, King Charles also spoke about the conflict in remarks to the media.

