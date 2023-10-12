King Charles demands special birthday gift from sons Prince William, Prince Harry

King Charles has revealed what he wants from his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.



The new monarch wants to see his feuding sons reunited on his big day along with their wives and kids, revealed an insider.

Speaking with New Idea Magazine, an insider shared that Charles hopes to see both his boys, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, rekindling their strained bond.

It was also reported by the magazine that Charles has “summoned Harry to London for a small pre-birthday dinner at which he’s hoping to begin the healing process.”

“Charles knows he faces an uphill battle [to reunite his sons] but he’s going to make sure everyone, especially William, is aware of his wishes,” the insider added.

Queen Camilla is also in on it, revealed the source, saying that the Queen Consort “is planning a large family get-together to mark the King’s birthday.”

The source noted that Camilla “knows how important it is for him to have both his sons there” alluding that she, too, is ready to forgive Harry for his public insults.

One thing that Charles does not want to happen on his birthday is it being “overshadowed” by missing relatives like Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.