 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles demands special birthday gift from sons Prince William, Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

King Charles demands special birthday gift from sons Prince William, Prince Harry
King Charles demands special birthday gift from sons Prince William, Prince Harry

King Charles has revealed what he wants from his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The new monarch wants to see his feuding sons reunited on his big day along with their wives and kids, revealed an insider.

Speaking with New Idea Magazine, an insider shared that Charles hopes to see both his boys, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, rekindling their strained bond.

It was also reported by the magazine that Charles has “summoned Harry to London for a small pre-birthday dinner at which he’s hoping to begin the healing process.”

“Charles knows he faces an uphill battle [to reunite his sons] but he’s going to make sure everyone, especially William, is aware of his wishes,” the insider added.

Queen Camilla is also in on it, revealed the source, saying that the Queen Consort “is planning a large family get-together to mark the King’s birthday.”

The source noted that Camilla “knows how important it is for him to have both his sons there” alluding that she, too, is ready to forgive Harry for his public insults.

One thing that Charles does not want to happen on his birthday is it being “overshadowed” by missing relatives like Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

'An Heir and a Spare': Prince William's Spanish relatives honour eldest daughter

'An Heir and a Spare': Prince William's Spanish relatives honour eldest daughter

Prince Harry, Prince William to fulfill dad King Charles’ birthday wish?

Prince Harry, Prince William to fulfill dad King Charles’ birthday wish?
One move that will crush King Charles' reign revealed

One move that will crush King Charles' reign revealed

Kanye West married Bianca Censori as ‘power play’ to ‘spite’ Kim Kardashian

Kanye West married Bianca Censori as ‘power play’ to ‘spite’ Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé leave fans in ecstasy on 'Eras Tour' premiere

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé leave fans in ecstasy on 'Eras Tour' premiere
Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual statement raises eyebrows

Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual statement raises eyebrows

Kanye West used manipulative tactics to force Bianca Censori for marriage

Kanye West used manipulative tactics to force Bianca Censori for marriage

Victoria Beckham had reservations about kids watching David Beckham's documentary

Victoria Beckham had reservations about kids watching David Beckham's documentary
'Kim Kardashian is sweet, Kourtney is the worst': Ex employee spills the tea video

'Kim Kardashian is sweet, Kourtney is the worst': Ex employee spills the tea
Jada Pinkett uses ‘bombshells’ about Will Smith relationship to boost talk show ratings

Jada Pinkett uses ‘bombshells’ about Will Smith relationship to boost talk show ratings
Cher dismisses accusations of kidnapping her own son: 'It's not true!'

Cher dismisses accusations of kidnapping her own son: 'It's not true!'
Meghan Markle is ‘cathartically & ominously’ typing away video

Meghan Markle is ‘cathartically & ominously’ typing away