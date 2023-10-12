Home
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk
Home
World
Pictures of Pain: Humanity bleeds as Israel throws Gazans in meat grinder of war
By
Web Desk
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City, October 7. —Reuters
Flames and smoke billow during Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9. —Reuters.
Palestinian children injured in Israeli strikes are brought to a hospital, in Gaza City, October 11. —Reuters
Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinian members of al-Agha family, who were killed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 11. — Reuters
The daughter of Zakaria Abu Maamar, a member of Hamas' political office, is comforted as she cries during her father's funeral, after he was killed in an air strike, in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza Strip, October 10. —Reuters
A view shows houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City, October 10. —Reuters
A mourner reacts while burying the body of a Palestinian child of al-Agha family, who was killed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. —Reuters
Palestinians sit among the rubble of a damaged residential building, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Gaza City, on October 10. —Reuters
People flee their homes in Khan Younis, amid Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza Strip, October 9. —Reuters
Palestinians gather on rubble in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 11. —Reuters
The sister of Palestinian Soliuman Abu Anza, who was killed in Israeli strikes, mourns over his body with a copy of Koran placed on it, during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 11.— Reuters
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. —Reuters
Smoke billows following Israeli strikes in Gaza City, October 11.—Reuters
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City, in Gaza, October 10. —Reuters
Wounded Palestinian man Ala Al-Kafarneh, who survived Israeli strikes but lost his pregnant wife and several members of his extended family in the strikes after they fled Beit Hanoun town to Gaza City, sits next to their bodies at a hospital in Gaza City, October 11. —Reuters
A woman reacts as mourners attend the funeral of four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli settlers, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 12. —Reuters
A man carries a wounded Palestinian girl at the site of Israeli strikes on a house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. —Reuters
