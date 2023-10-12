 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles goes extra mile to find 'path to peace'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

King Charles goes extra mile to find path to peace
King Charles goes extra mile to find 'path to peace'

A day after issuing a statement on the Isreal-Palestine conflict, King Charles invited Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis for a private audience at Buckingham Palace.

According to a statement issued by the Palace, "This afternoon, His Majesty The King received Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis for a private audience." 

The statement said the meeting was held to "discuss ways to support interfaith harmony in the UK and the continued hope that a path to peace can be found internationally."

The king issued a statement on the ongoing conflict four days after it started on Saturday.

The British monarch's statement came after the Dutch Royal family reacted to the fighting that has killed thousands of people on both sides.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan's crucial message contradicts William and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan's crucial message contradicts William and Kate
Prince Harry risking a ‘warpath’ is a risky move

Prince Harry risking a ‘warpath’ is a risky move
Maluma, J Balvin 'debate' Britney Spears ‘Woman in Me’ at dinner video

Maluma, J Balvin 'debate' Britney Spears ‘Woman in Me’ at dinner
After Kate and William's back-to-back activities, Queen Camilla swings into action

After Kate and William's back-to-back activities, Queen Camilla swings into action

Meghan Markle is playing with fire and has nothing to lose

Meghan Markle is playing with fire and has nothing to lose
Meghan Markle is planning on joining Princess Diana

Meghan Markle is planning on joining Princess Diana
Actors, Hollywood studios talks get discouraging update

Actors, Hollywood studios talks get discouraging update
Adam Sandler attends Taylor Swift film premiere

Adam Sandler attends Taylor Swift film premiere
Meghan Markle can explode like a well-timed bomb video

Meghan Markle can explode like a well-timed bomb
Kylie Jenner glows amid Timothée Chalamet's romance stuns family

Kylie Jenner glows amid Timothée Chalamet's romance stuns family
'An Heir and a Spare': Prince William's Spanish relatives honour eldest daughter

'An Heir and a Spare': Prince William's Spanish relatives honour eldest daughter

Prince Harry, Prince William to fulfill dad King Charles’ birthday wish?

Prince Harry, Prince William to fulfill dad King Charles’ birthday wish?