King Charles goes extra mile to find 'path to peace'

A day after issuing a statement on the Isreal-Palestine conflict, King Charles invited Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis for a private audience at Buckingham Palace.

According to a statement issued by the Palace, "This afternoon, His Majesty The King received Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis for a private audience."

The statement said the meeting was held to "discuss ways to support interfaith harmony in the UK and the continued hope that a path to peace can be found internationally."



The king issued a statement on the ongoing conflict four days after it started on Saturday.

The British monarch's statement came after the Dutch Royal family reacted to the fighting that has killed thousands of people on both sides.