Prince Harry and Meghan's crucial message contradicts William and Kate

King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton on Wednesday issued statements on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas four days after it began.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the royal couple based in the US, also issued their statement on the same day as their relatives in the UK.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's statement was different from that of Charles and William in the sense they fell short of condemning either party involved in the conflict.

The statement issued on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell website said, "At The Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality. We are supporting our partners and organizations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering."





