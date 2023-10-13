'Last chance': Robert De Niro says something serious about Donald Trump

US actor Robert de Niro poses during a photocall for the film "Killers of the Flower Moon" at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. — AFP

Famous Hollywood actor Robert De Niro issued a stark warning against the re-election of former US President Donald Trump calling him a "wannabe dictator", who would derail democracy if he ascended to the White House.

Robert De Niro also said: "This is our last chance. Democracy won’t survive the return of a wannabe dictator, and it won’t overcome evil if we are divided."

In a strong warning, the renowned actor said Wednesday that he spent a lot of time studying bad men and that he examined their characteristics, their mannerisms, the utter banality of their cruelty.



"Yet there’s something different about Donald Trump," the 80-year-old actor said, adding that "when I look at him, I don’t see a bad man. Truly. I see an evil one."

"Over the years I’ve met gangsters here and there. This guy tries to be one, but he can’t quite pull it off," the award-winning actor said.

"Even criminals usually have a sense of right and wrong. Whether they do the right thing or not is a different story, but they have a moral code, however warped," his statement read.

Former President Donald Trump leaves after delivering remarks at a rally hosted by Club 47 USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on October 11, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. — AFP

"Donald Trump does not. He’s a wannabe tough guy. With no morals or ethics. No sense of right or wrong. No regard for anyone but himself: Not the people he was supposed to lead and protect, not the people he does business with, not the people who follow him blindly and loyally, not even the people who consider themselves as friends. He has contempt for all of them."

In his criticism of the Trump administration's Covid-19 response, he said: "The man who was supposed to protect this country put it in peril because of his recklessness and impulsiveness. It was like an abusive father, ruling the family by fear and violent behaviour."

The actor also urged critics of the former president not to write the 2024 White House hopeful off.

De Niro warned: "Evil thrives in the shadow of dismissive mockery, which is why we must take the danger of Donald Trump very seriously."

"We have to reach out to half of the country who have ignored the hazards of Trump and, for whatever reason, support elevating him back into the White House."



"They’re not stupid and we must not condemn them for making a stupid choice," De Niro said.

Back in 2018, Donald Trump termed the actor "a very low IQ individual", saying in a social media post that he had "received [too] many shots to the head by real boxers in movies."

The Hollywood star encouraged critics to “reach out to Trump’s followers with respect and without mentioning democracy since they’ve already turned their backs on it.

He said: "Democracy may be our holy grail, but, let’s talk about right and wrong. Let’s talk about humanity. Let’s talk about kindness, security for our world, safety for our families, decency."