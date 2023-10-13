Hugh Jackman's unexpected take on dating post 27-year marriage

Hugh Jackman, famously known for his role in Wolverine, still can't get over his divorce as the actor is reportedly mourning and processing the end of his 27-year marriage with Deborra-Lee Furness.



Hugh appears to have no plans to get into the dating game as of now contrary to the rumours swirling around.

According to Daily Mail, the 54-year-old Wolverine star and his now ex-wife announced their split via a joint statement last month (September 2023).

Rumour surfaced that the actor is already putting himself back out there, but an insider close to Hugh revealed to the publication, "He is not rushing into finding love again and has no intentions of being a playboy."

The insider added that the iconic actor is taking time off to reflect on his previous marriage and the possible ways ahead.

Another source has also cleared the air regarding the claims that Hugh is turning to Australian pop star Betty Who for support.

They said, "However, Hugh is not against dating and being put together with someone, who his friends might think is a good match for him, he is still processing life without the woman he has been with for decades."

The insider continued that Hugh has several possibilities lined up in front of him. He is interested in dating but taking his time to decide his plans for the future.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee were married for 27 years, and they share two kids, 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava.