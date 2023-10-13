 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is 'unintentionally' telling Harry

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is unintentionally telling Harry
King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is 'unintentionally' telling Harry

Prince Harry’s friendship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie is worrisome for King Charles, says an insider.

The Duke of Sussex, who is still on talking terms with the sisters, has "left the Royal family worried" and often enjoy a wonderful time together.

off to Portugal together where they had a "wonderful time"

Speaking about their friendship, the source tells Heat Magazine.

"They've got so much in common: the kids, a shared interest in philanthropy, and Harry enjoys offering advice to his cousin about how to further her career, while Meghan's great with parenting, lifestyle, and nutrition," the insider spilled

The source continued: "For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes."

The royals are worried because Beatrice and Eugenie are "still privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal - even unintentionally".

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unconventional business move: Read More video

Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unconventional business move: Read More
Katie Price confesses to 'Body Dysmorphia' after countless surgeries

Katie Price confesses to 'Body Dysmorphia' after countless surgeries
Prince Andrew has taught Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands

Prince Andrew has taught Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands
Hugh Jackman's unexpected take on dating post 27-year marriage video

Hugh Jackman's unexpected take on dating post 27-year marriage
Jennifer Aniston’s super steamy ‘The Morning Show’ scene sets internet on fire

Jennifer Aniston’s super steamy ‘The Morning Show’ scene sets internet on fire
Rudolph Isley's journey from church choirs to chart-topping hits

Rudolph Isley's journey from church choirs to chart-topping hits
Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs

Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken
Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham

Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham
Timothée Chalamet eyes his destiny in new ‘Wonka’ trailer: Watch

Timothée Chalamet eyes his destiny in new ‘Wonka’ trailer: Watch
Kate Middleton flaunts slender physique in visit to charity

Kate Middleton flaunts slender physique in visit to charity

Cardi B over the moon on Offset’s lavish birthday surprise

Cardi B over the moon on Offset’s lavish birthday surprise