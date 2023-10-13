King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is 'unintentionally' telling Harry

Prince Harry’s friendship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie is worrisome for King Charles, says an insider.

The Duke of Sussex, who is still on talking terms with the sisters, has "left the Royal family worried" and often enjoy a wonderful time together.

off to Portugal together where they had a "wonderful time"

Speaking about their friendship, the source tells Heat Magazine.

"They've got so much in common: the kids, a shared interest in philanthropy, and Harry enjoys offering advice to his cousin about how to further her career, while Meghan's great with parenting, lifestyle, and nutrition," the insider spilled

The source continued: "For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes."

The royals are worried because Beatrice and Eugenie are "still privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal - even unintentionally".