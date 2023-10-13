Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte both love THIS sport

Kate Middleton has seemingly given her love for netball to her only daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales, who has championed multiple sports, has passed on her skills to her mini-me.

Ama Agbeze, a Commonwealth netball gold medalist, reveals: "Kate and William went with Princess Charlotte to the England hockey match.

"Charlotte was saying she wants to play hockey. When I’d met Kate before she’d said that she played netball so I said 'she has to play netball, stop'.

"But it doesn’t matter as long as she plays sport, she can play every sport under the sun. It will be good if people take her lead.

"If Princess Charlotte is sitting there and thinking 'I want to do this', how many other children are watching and thinking that?"

Meanwhile, Kate herself revealed her children's love for sports in a conversation with Mike Tindall.

She said: "What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments.

"And as they are growing and trying out different sports, they're obviously still really young, it's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."