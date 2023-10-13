Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's NFL game for third time in four weeks

Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's NFL game for the third time in four weeks

Taylor Swift, the acclaimed music sensation, appeared in the stands of another NFL game as she supported Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs while sitting next to his mom, Donna Kelce. It was reported that Taylor also gifted one of her iconic friendship bracelets to Donna.

It has been reported that Taylor walked through security checks with a big smile on her face. The songstress was seen wearing a red Chiefs jacket.

She reached the Arrowhead stadium to cheer for her rumoured new love interest, NFL star Travis Kelce and this marks the third time the hitmaker has attended the Chiefs NFL game in four weeks.

According to TMZ, this comes after Taylor mysteriously went under the radar, and there were no signs of her on Travis's birthday and the Chiefs' last NFL game in which the player suffered an ankle injury.

The Chiefs' tight end just recently got the green light to play the match.

Earlier, the singer had a wild 24 hours as her Eras Tour concerts movie premiered on Wednesday, and she made an appearance at the world-renowned shopping mall, The Grove, where her film was being screened in all 14 AMC theatres.

Both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their alleged relationship, but sources revealed to the publication that the pair have been seeing each other for months.