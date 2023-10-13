'Halloween' director John Carpenter's take on Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

John Carpenter, the American actor-director-composer, expressed his disbelief over watching Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar Barbie movie this summer (2023), saying that he had nothing to do with Barbies.

In a recent interview, he revealed that lately he watches all the movies at his home and doesn't bother to travel to a theatre.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director appeared in an interview with the Los Angeles Times and expressed disbelief over watching Barbie, saying, "It’s just not my generation. I had nothing to do with Barbie dolls. I didn’t know who Allan was. I mean, I can sum it up."

John, famously known for directing Halloween, explained that some parts of the movie went right over his head.

The director hailed the lead actress Margot Robbie's performance in the movie declaring it to be fabulous.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie was a massive hit as it became the highest-grossing film ever by a woman director.

The movie, starring Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Will Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, has amassed an impressive $1.4 billion worldwide. It is also the biggest Warner Bros movie ever in North America.