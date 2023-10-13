Dua Lipa unveils fiery comeback on Instagram

Dua Lipa, the British pop sensation behind chart-toppers like Levitating, has made a striking return to Instagram, flaunting a brand new fiery red hairdo that has fans buzzing with excitement.

After a brief break from the social media platform, the artist mysteriously wiped her feed clean, leading to much speculation among her followers.

In her recent and only post on Instagram, Dua Lipa proudly showcased her vibrant red hair while striking a pose in a red, white, and blue tank top, accompanied by minimal makeup.

The post immediately caught the attention of her devoted fanbase, with many expressing their joy at her reappearance on the platform. "WE MISSED YOU A LOOOOOTTTTTT I LOVE YOU," one fan exclaimed, highlighting the immense affection and anticipation surrounding Dua Lipa's return.



Beyond the hair reveal, the pop star dropped hints that she might be gearing up for a new music release. Her caption, "Miss me?" sent ripples of excitement through the music community.

Given her announcement that her next album is set to drop in 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting the evolution of her signature sound. Dua Lipa has mentioned developing a "new sound" while assuring her loyal listeners that it will still be rooted in pop.

It's been over three years since her last album, "Future Nostalgia," in 2020, and the prospect of fresh Dua Lipa music has her fan base buzzing with anticipation.