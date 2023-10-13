 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Kim Kardashian pushing pregnant sister Kourtney to make major decision

Kim Kardashian is forcing her pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian to leave their hit reality TV show The Kardashians with her antics.

Kourtney’s fight with the Skims founder has reached to the point where she sees no solution except to leave their show after the birth of her baby, claimed In Touch Weekly.

An insider spilt to the publication that what fans see on their Hulu show is just a glimpse of their ugly fight that goes on behind the scenes.

“Kourtney’s tired of the drama and fighting with Kim,” the source told the publication. “She’s made her position clear: She wants to quit the show after the baby comes.”

The ongoing feud between the sisters began after Kourtney accused Kim of using her Italian wedding ceremony with Travis Barker to promote her business with Dolce & Gabbana.

After calling Kim an “egotistical narcissist” and telling her, “You’re a witch and I hate you,” Kourtney feels it better to altogether leave the show.

“Her heart’s not in it anymore,” the insider said before adding that Kourtney feels if she stay in the should, it would affect her marital life.

“She’s very protective of her relationship with Travis,” added the insider. “She resents the expectation that they should have details of their life splashed on TV without consulting her first.”

