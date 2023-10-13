 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Britney Spears is 'so out of touch' and has 'no clue' about J Balvin, Maluma

Britney Spears made headlines on Tuesday evening when she revealed she had no prior knowledge of Latin music stars J Balvin and Maluma before their chance encounter in New York City. 

The revelation came through a video posted on her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by a photo of the trio enjoying a meal at a local restaurant.

The 41-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist, who has been dealing with her father's health issues, appeared to be in high spirits during their impromptu meeting. 

In a surprising twist, Spears tagged J Balvin and Maluma in her post, signaling newfound familiarity with the two renowned musicians. Spears was joined by her music manager, Grace Archuleta, during the outing in the Big Apple. 

The timing of this encounter is intriguing, as it occurred just weeks before the scheduled release of her much-anticipated memoir, "The Woman In Me," for which she signed a $15 million deal back in February.

Jennifer Bergstrom, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books, expressed her excitement about the memoir, stating, "I have no doubt her memoir will...be the publishing event of the year." 

Fans of the pop icon eagerly await her memoir's release, hoping for further insights into her life and career.

