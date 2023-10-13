 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Meghan Markle echoes same sentiments as Queen Camilla

Friday, October 13, 2023

Meghan Markle echoed same sentiments as King Charles’ wife Queen Camilla at a recent event despite her feud with the Royal family.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, openly expressed her concerns about her children potentially using social media in the future during the World Mental Health Day panel event in New York City.

The former actor warned parents of the risks of the online world for today's youth in the conference, where she was joined by her husband Prince Harry.

Addressing the audience, Meghan said that even though her kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, are not of the age yet, she still fears the time they will start using social media.

Previously, Queen Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, spoke of horrors of social media and internet while speaking with Daily Mail.

“Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner,” she said. “Now everyone is on their devices. People take those flipping phones [with them to the table]! You have to take them away from them.”

“Social media can achieve a lot of good, but then you have the nightmare of children going on and seeing things they don’t understand,” she continued.

“And then they can’t have a conversation or look you in the face. I am always saying: ‘Stop it and look up at me [to her grandchildren]!’,” Camilla added. “It’s a nightmare. It makes me quite cross!”

