Friday, October 13, 2023
King Charles summons Prince Harry for intimate birthday dinner in London

King Charles has reportedly sent an invitation to his estranged son Prince Harry for an “intimate” pre-birthday dinner on his 75th birthday in London.

The new monarch summoned his son even though he rejected his invitation to join him at Balmoral palace on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary.

An insider spilt the news to New Idea Magazine, revealing that invitations has already been sent to Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Even though Charles saw Harry at his coronation ceremony but he was not accompanied with Meghan or his children and the monarch is said to be desperate to meet his grandkids.

The source further noted that Charles has desire to see all family members under one roof and has already revealed his wish to his feuding sons, Harry and Prince William, that he wants to see them united.

Now it’s up to Prince Harry and Prince William if they want to end their rift or celebrate their egos, the insider commented.

