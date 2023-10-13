 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Taylor Swift bonds with Travis Kelce's dad for the first time at NFL game

Friday, October 13, 2023

File Footage 

Taylor Swift made an appearance at Travis Kelce’s recent game, and this time she was was spotted with his dad Ed Kelce.

The Lover hitmaker attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Wednesday night. 

After charming her rumored beau’s mom Donna Kelce, Taylor was seen chatting with Travis' dad Ed Kelce for the first time. 

The duo appeared lost in a conversation as they both donned red in support of Travis and his team.

Moreover, Donna was seen wearing a bunch of colorful friendship bracelets which have been the signature accessory of The Eras tour.

In July, Travis also revealed that he tried to give the 33-year-old singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Kansas City stop.

Their rumored romance began when Taylor first appeared at Travis’ game against the Chicago Bears in September. 

Since then, the Anti-Hero crooner attends all of Kansas City Chiefs' games except the one against the Vikings.

