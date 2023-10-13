 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Prince William furious to see Princess Diana exploited by Netflix

Prince William is enraged at the makers of hit Netflix series The Crown for his late mother Princess Diana’s portrayal as a ghost in its upcoming season 6.

In the teaser of the forthcoming season of the royalty-based show, a ghost of Diana could be seen conversing with then-Prince Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth.

William, the Princes of Wales, is said to be “totally sickened” by the concept, a close pal of his told The Daily Beast

“It’s incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix,” the friend told the publication. “He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it.”

The friend was them asked if William is also angry at his younger brother Prince Harry for continuing to work for the streaming giant, to which they said, “William is angry about a lot of things in connection with Harry.”

“His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them,” the pal of Prince William continued.

“It’s pretty ridiculous at this stage anyway. I think the program has lost the credibility it had in the early years.”

