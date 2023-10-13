Prince William and Kate give into pressure for 'popularity points'

The Prince and Princess of Wales will travel to France this weekend to attend Rugby World Cup Quarter Finals.

Prince William is supporting the Welsh Rugby Union's match against Argentina on Saturday.

Princess Catherine is supporting England Rugby's match against Fiji on Sunday.

Prince William drew strong criticism for skipping the final of the Women's Football World Cup last month.

His wife was also criticized for not convincing William to attend the tournament's final in Australia.

Commenting on their decision to travel to France for the second time during the Rugby World Cup, a royal observer said that

"If anything tells you how much William and Kate care about their popularity points, it’s this."

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to France to cheer on England and Wales in the men’s Rugby World Cup and their brief sporting trip also clashed with the start of Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Germany.

