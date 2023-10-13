 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate give into pressure for 'popularity points'

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Prince William and Kate give into pressure for popularity points
Prince William and Kate give into pressure for 'popularity points'

The Prince and Princess of Wales will travel to France this weekend to attend Rugby World Cup Quarter Finals.

Prince William is supporting the Welsh Rugby Union's match against Argentina on Saturday.

Princess Catherine is supporting England Rugby's match against Fiji on Sunday.

Prince William drew strong criticism for skipping the final of the Women's Football World Cup last month.

His wife was also criticized for not convincing William to attend the tournament's final in Australia.

Commenting on their decision to travel to France for the second time during the Rugby World Cup, a royal observer said that
"If anything tells you how much William and Kate care about their popularity points, it’s this."

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to France to cheer on England and Wales in the men’s Rugby World Cup and their brief sporting trip also clashed with the start of Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Germany.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham baffled Netflix documentary director: ‘He wasn't what I expected’

David Beckham baffled Netflix documentary director: ‘He wasn't what I expected’
King Charles’ monarchy’s ‘whips hatred, spreads lies’ about Meghan Markle video

King Charles’ monarchy’s ‘whips hatred, spreads lies’ about Meghan Markle
Prince William furious to see Princess Diana being exploited by Netflix

Prince William furious to see Princess Diana being exploited by Netflix
Taylor Swift bonds with Travis Kelce's dad for the first time at NFL game video

Taylor Swift bonds with Travis Kelce's dad for the first time at NFL game
King Charles summons Prince Harry for intimate birthday dinner in London

King Charles summons Prince Harry for intimate birthday dinner in London
Ben Affleck looks worn out as he steps out amid Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner feud video

Ben Affleck looks worn out as he steps out amid Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner feud
Brad Pitt open to make peace with ex Angelina Jolie for son Maddox

Brad Pitt open to make peace with ex Angelina Jolie for son Maddox

Meghan Markle echoes same sentiments as Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle echoes same sentiments as Queen Camilla
Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

Prince Harry needs ‘all the luck’ revealing King Charles media corruption video

Prince Harry needs ‘all the luck’ revealing King Charles media corruption
Dua Lipa unveils fiery comeback on Instagram

Dua Lipa unveils fiery comeback on Instagram
Kim Kardashian pushing pregnant sister Kourtney to make major decision

Kim Kardashian pushing pregnant sister Kourtney to make major decision