Prince Harry loses to Meghan Markle at every turn and ‘pleads’ for an ear

File Footage

Prince Harry has allegedly been seen losing every battle ever fought with Meghan Markle.



Claims of this nature have been shared by body language expert Judi James.

She weighed in on everything in one of her interviews with The Mirror.

During the course of this interview, she touched upon the couple’s subtle fight for airtime during events and said, “His hand gestures here at the Costner gig are also 'different’ for Harry.”

“Most of them, like clapping hands together and that high, almost pleading hand clasp are the sort of gestures that tend to say one thing: ‘Please listen to me’.”

Ms James feels, “They suggest a desire to be listened to when someone speaks and a desire to get and hold the attention and respect of the listener.”

“It’s interesting here then, that Harry ends up being interrupted by his wife. Not only does he seem to be fighting for the guy’s attention, he also seems to be losing the battle to Meghan, too.”

Whenever those moments strike Ms James claims, “[Meghan] appears to take over with a smile and social ease that Harry might be lacking.”

In the middle of her interview, Ms James also went as far as to add, “Harry is having to do something he never had to do before, which is to fight for attention and to win or earn admiration.”

Because “as a royal in the UK he fought to avoid attention but was clearly sucked-up to, adored and listened to everywhere he went.”

“Being royal meant whole events would be planned around him and his fans queued to get a chance to touch him and get near him.”

“He was unconditionally loved. And like most royals, he probably made the mistake of thinking this was all about who he was, not what he was,” she also added later on, before concluding.