Hollywood stars send Princess Eugenie wedding anniversary wishes

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank on Thursday celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.



The daughter of Prince Andrew shared a throwback video to mark the day.

"5 years ago today," she captioned the video which contained scenes from her wedding.



Thousands of people including Hollywood actors Demi Moore, Riley Keough, and model Naomi Campbell were prominent among those who reacted to the video shared by Eugenie.

"Happy Anniversary! Gorgeous day and a stunning family. Love you," wrote Demi Moore in the comments section.

Naomi Campbell commented, "Happy Anniversary Divine Day !!! Sending love to you both."



