 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hollywood stars send Princess Eugenie wedding anniversary wishes

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Hollywood stars send Princess Eugenie wedding anniversary wishes
Hollywood stars send Princess Eugenie wedding anniversary wishes  

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank on Thursday celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

The daughter of Prince Andrew shared a throwback video to mark the day. 

"5 years ago today," she captioned the video which contained scenes from her wedding.

Thousands of people including Hollywood actors Demi Moore, Riley Keough, and model Naomi Campbell were prominent among those who reacted to the video shared by Eugenie.

"Happy Anniversary! Gorgeous day and a stunning family. Love you," wrote Demi Moore in the comments section.

Hollywood stars send Princess Eugenie wedding anniversary wishes

Naomi Campbell commented, "Happy Anniversary Divine Day !!! Sending love to you both."


More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra: Feud erupts with Instagram fall out

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra: Feud erupts with Instagram fall out
Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about struggles growing up with addicts

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about struggles growing up with addicts
Britney Spears is 'so out of touch' and has 'no clue' about J Balvin, Maluma

Britney Spears is 'so out of touch' and has 'no clue' about J Balvin, Maluma
The Weeknd gets nominated for major award despite ongoing boycott video

The Weeknd gets nominated for major award despite ongoing boycott
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie's secret message unveiled video

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie's secret message unveiled
Britney Spears’ dad Jamie unfazed by upcoming tell-all memoir: ‘Won’t read it’

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie unfazed by upcoming tell-all memoir: ‘Won’t read it’

Millions react to Taylor Swift's picture with Beyonce

Millions react to Taylor Swift's picture with Beyonce

David Beckham baffled Netflix documentary director: ‘He wasn't what I expected’

David Beckham baffled Netflix documentary director: ‘He wasn't what I expected’
King Charles’ monarchy’s ‘whips hatred, spreads lies’ about Meghan Markle video

King Charles’ monarchy’s ‘whips hatred, spreads lies’ about Meghan Markle
Prince William and Kate give into pressure for 'popularity points'

Prince William and Kate give into pressure for 'popularity points'
Prince William furious to see Princess Diana being exploited by Netflix

Prince William furious to see Princess Diana being exploited by Netflix
Taylor Swift bonds with Travis Kelce's dad for the first time at NFL game video

Taylor Swift bonds with Travis Kelce's dad for the first time at NFL game