Britney Spears’ dad Jamie unfazed by upcoming tell-all memoir: ‘Won’t read it’

Jamie Spears has no interest in daughter Britney Spears upcoming memoir The Woman in Me
Jamie Spears, father of pop sensation Britney Spears, is reportedly unfazed by the contents of his daughter's upcoming memoir, titled The Woman In Me, and has no plans to read the book.

According to TMZ, a source within the Spears family has revealed that Jamie is not concerned about what Britney might have to say about him in her book. This is because the Gimme More hitmaker has previously  thrashed him both in court and on social media, due to her 13-year-long conservatorship under him. 

Britney's attorney, Matt Rosengart, even alleged that Jamie misappropriated millions of dollars during the conservatorship.

However, sources claim that Jamie has not paid a single cent to Rosengart, primarily because the vast majority of the expenditures was approved by the court.

Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn and mom Lynne have also criticized Jamie’s absence in their memoirs. They revealed that he was absent when Britney was growing up. His absence coincided with his alcohol addiction struggles.

After his absence throughout her adolescence, Jamie Spears came to Britney when she faced significant challenges in 2008. He then remained as her conservator for the following 13 years.

The Woman In Me will hit bookshelves on October 24. 

