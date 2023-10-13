 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Kylie Jenner fears for Timothée Chalamet relationship: 'Has two kids'

Kylie Jenner is allegedly ‘very fearful’ about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, because of her lifestyle and its demands.

For those unversed with Kylie’s personal life, outside of her relationship with Chalamet, she shares two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with her ex-partner, Travis Scott.

Revelations about the fears Kylie has behind the scenes have been brought to light by an inside source.

According to a report by OK magazine, “she was concerned that her lifestyle would scare him off in the beginning” and that was the biggest fear in her relationship.

The main reason for this is because “she's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids”.

“She knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her! But they have connected more than either of them ever expected,” the source also said.

In regards to Chalamet and his personal thoughts about everything the source said, “he's not intimidated by Kylie's empire” but it’s just that “they're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time.”

