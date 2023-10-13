Kate Middleton, Prince William fighting over Prince George and bullies

Kate Middleton has allegedly refused to allow the ‘stuffy’ side of royal life impact Prince George.

Insights into all of this have been brought to light by an inside source.

According to OK magazine, the insider feels, “Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernize the monarchy.”

Not to mention, “plus, she’ll miss George desperately,” when that happens.

In terms of the duo’s stance on the decision, “She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won” now.

Kate Middleton on the other hand, “is still heartbroken” and the main reason is because “she was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that.”

The school is just a 10-minute drive away from Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.

When it was Prince William’s time he “used to visit the queen for tea because she was so close by. It’s boarding only, but close enough that George would be able to come home on weekends.”