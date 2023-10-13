Britney Spears is ‘unraveling’ without Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is allegedly starting to ‘unravel’ away from her ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Insights into this alleged decline has been brought to light by an inside source close to OK magazine.

This source in question weighed in on everything rather candidly and admitted, “The wellness check that was recently conducted on her probably won’t be a onetime thing.”

This is because many believe Britney “appears to be unraveling again.”

In light of this, the same source also went on to add, “the police and her friends obviously are there to make sure she’s OK, even if that means more wellness checks.”

For those unversed with Britney’s history, she had only recently come out of a 13-year conservatorship, after fighting her father for months in court.

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father previously served as her conservator for her estate and all other personal matters.