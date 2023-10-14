Prince Harry’s claims on ‘suffering and global injustice' is all showbiz

Prince Harry has just been called out for not speaking against the ‘suffering and global injustice’ with humanity on their heart.

Claims about the Royal Family have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Jan Moir.

She touched on everything in one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

Her piece references the couple’s statement in response to the ongoing conflict in the world.

For those unversed with the statement itself, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex condemned the actions taken up to this point and even went as far as to promise aid.

However, Mr Moir posed a number of questions in response.

She started off by writing, “What does that mean? Archewell is building a new pipeline to pump in fresh water for the besieged Palestinians?”

Or perhaps “free copies of Meghan's children's book The Bench are available for anyone sending a stamped addressed envelope to Cloud Cuckoo Land, California.”

Later on into her piece she also said, “Of course, Harry and Meghan weren't the only elites who felt compelled to make the kind of appeasing statements which telegraphed humanity without sacrificing self-serving neutrality following the attacks.”

But what they ended up doing was “giving rise to the suspicion that when they opine in public about suffering and global injustice, it is all gesture politics, not genuine compassion; it is all showbiz, not sincerity.”