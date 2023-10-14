 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s claims on ‘suffering and global injustice' is all showbiz

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Prince Harry’s claims on ‘suffering and global injustice is all showbiz
Prince Harry’s claims on ‘suffering and global injustice' is all showbiz

Prince Harry has just been called out for not speaking against the ‘suffering and global injustice’ with humanity on their heart.

Claims about the Royal Family have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Jan Moir.

She touched on everything in one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

Her piece references the couple’s statement in response to the ongoing conflict in the world.

For those unversed with the statement itself, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex condemned the actions taken up to this point and even went as far as to promise aid.

However, Mr Moir posed a number of questions in response.

She started off by writing, “What does that mean? Archewell is building a new pipeline to pump in fresh water for the besieged Palestinians?”

Or perhaps “free copies of Meghan's children's book The Bench are available for anyone sending a stamped addressed envelope to Cloud Cuckoo Land, California.”

Later on into her piece she also said, “Of course, Harry and Meghan weren't the only elites who felt compelled to make the kind of appeasing statements which telegraphed humanity without sacrificing self-serving neutrality following the attacks.”

But what they ended up doing was “giving rise to the suspicion that when they opine in public about suffering and global injustice, it is all gesture politics, not genuine compassion; it is all showbiz, not sincerity.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West's Italy gig to go ahead despite protests from war veterans

Kanye West's Italy gig to go ahead despite protests from war veterans
Travis Kelce's love triangle with Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire: Details

Travis Kelce's love triangle with Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire: Details
Hugh Jackman reunites with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness video

Hugh Jackman reunites with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness
Bad Bunny's latest album announces mega-shift in USA's GOAT athlete video

Bad Bunny's latest album announces mega-shift in USA's GOAT athlete
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s suffered Meghan Markle’s ‘cheerleaders’

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s suffered Meghan Markle’s ‘cheerleaders’
Aaron Carter's final resting place adorned with gravestone portrait

Aaron Carter's final resting place adorned with gravestone portrait
Offset's lavish birthday surprise for Cardi B sparks controversy with PETA

Offset's lavish birthday surprise for Cardi B sparks controversy with PETA
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance takes 'exciting turn' this weekend

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance takes 'exciting turn' this weekend
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari rebuild bridges amid divorce: ‘I am proud of her’

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari rebuild bridges amid divorce: ‘I am proud of her’

Jada Pinkett Smith was shocked Will Smith called her ‘wife’ at Oscars 2022 video

Jada Pinkett Smith was shocked Will Smith called her ‘wife’ at Oscars 2022
Details of Madonna's career-spanning tour revealed

Details of Madonna's career-spanning tour revealed

Meghan Markle urged to drop royal title before entering politics

Meghan Markle urged to drop royal title before entering politics