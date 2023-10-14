Prince Harry is starting fights over Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie has just come under the radar of experts, who brand it “unfortunate.”

Insights into this matter, has been shared by an inside source close to Heat Magazine.

This insider weighed in on things in one of their candid chats and admitted, “They've got so much in common: the kids, a shared interest in philanthropy, and Harry enjoys offering advice to his cousin about how to further her career, while Meghan's great with parenting, lifestyle, and nutrition.”

So “for the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes.”

This is mainly because, in the eyes of King Charles, “there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal - even unintentionally.”