Prince William, Kate Middleton’s suffered Meghan Markle’s ‘cheerleaders’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called into question for making the world see a ‘grossly’ unfair view of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Accusations such as these have been issued by royal commentator and author Richard Eden.

He weighed in on everything in one of his newsletter for The Daily Mail.

In it Mr Eden said, “have had to put up with the most disgraceful personal criticism from Harry and Meghan on television and in Harry’s book while being unable to answer back publicly.”

In his newsletter, Mr Eden also accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fanbase for saying that Prince William and Kate Middleton somehow ‘failed’ the Duchess of Sussex in her hour of need.

So much so that the expert even went as far as to say, “This is grossly unfair. “

Because it was Prince Harry himself who “previously praised his brother for encouraging him to seek help when he was suffering mental challenges after serving in Afghanistan.”

So, in the eyes of Mr Eden, “William and Catherine have had to put up with more sniping from Harry and Meghan’s cheerleaders.”

Before signing off Mr Eden also hit back against the couple and slipped in a sly jibe before saying, “What about William and Catherine’s own mental well-being?”