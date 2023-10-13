 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry thinks Kate Middleton is a ‘cold and frosty’ human

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Prince Harry thinks Kate Middleton is a ‘cold and frosty’ human
Prince Harry thinks Kate Middleton is a ‘cold and frosty’ human

Prince Harry allegedly finds Kate Middleton to be a ‘cold and frosty’ person allegedly.

An observation into the Duke’s thoughts have been shared by royal commentator and author Valentine Low.

According to Express UK, Mr Low is of the opinion that Kate Middleton “does have a lot of grace.”

Especially given the way tides have turned, in relation to her public perception.

In particular this tide is in reference to her rumored separation from Prince Harry, which occurred around the time he left the UK with Meghan Markle.

What allegedly instigated this divide however was around the time of Spare’s release which Mr Low claims left her ‘surprised’ but committed to staying the course.

He started by saying, “[In Spare] he starts off by portraying her almost like a sister, they were very close, they got on terribly well.”

“And later, the portrait he paints is of someone rather cold and frosty towards Meghan,” Mr Low also added.

“So she must be feeling quite bruised by that,” he also chimed in to say before signing off from the converastion. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry loses to Meghan Markle at every turn and ‘pleads’ for an ear video

Prince Harry loses to Meghan Markle at every turn and ‘pleads’ for an ear
Britney Spears is ‘unraveling’ without Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is ‘unraveling’ without Sam Asghari
Meghan and Harry's former ally contradicts them

Meghan and Harry's former ally contradicts them
Kylie Jenner fears for Timothée Chalamet relationship: 'Has two kids'

Kylie Jenner fears for Timothée Chalamet relationship: 'Has two kids'
Is Sam Asghari back in dating game amid Britney Spears divorce? Find out

Is Sam Asghari back in dating game amid Britney Spears divorce? Find out

King Charles is promoting ‘ugliness and even racism’

King Charles is promoting ‘ugliness and even racism’
Top 5 Netflix slasher thrillers to watch this Friday the 13th

Top 5 Netflix slasher thrillers to watch this Friday the 13th

Prince William and Kate Middleton start focusing on PR video

Prince William and Kate Middleton start focusing on PR
Princess Eugenie snubs Prince William and Kate Middleton on wedding anniversary video

Princess Eugenie snubs Prince William and Kate Middleton on wedding anniversary

King Charles behaves so ‘noxiously’ with Meghan Markle

King Charles behaves so ‘noxiously’ with Meghan Markle
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra: Feud erupts with Instagram fall out

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra: Feud erupts with Instagram fall out
Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about struggles growing up with addicts

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about struggles growing up with addicts