Prince Harry thinks Kate Middleton is a ‘cold and frosty’ human

An observation into the Duke’s thoughts have been shared by royal commentator and author Valentine Low.

According to Express UK, Mr Low is of the opinion that Kate Middleton “does have a lot of grace.”

Especially given the way tides have turned, in relation to her public perception.

In particular this tide is in reference to her rumored separation from Prince Harry, which occurred around the time he left the UK with Meghan Markle.

What allegedly instigated this divide however was around the time of Spare’s release which Mr Low claims left her ‘surprised’ but committed to staying the course.

He started by saying, “[In Spare] he starts off by portraying her almost like a sister, they were very close, they got on terribly well.”

“And later, the portrait he paints is of someone rather cold and frosty towards Meghan,” Mr Low also added.

“So she must be feeling quite bruised by that,” he also chimed in to say before signing off from the converastion.