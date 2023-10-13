US ready to provide further military support to Israel, say Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint news conference with Indonesia's Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto (not pictured), following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.—Reuters/File

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Friday that the Pentagon is prepared to send additional military aid to Israel as Israeli forces make preparations for a potential invasion of Gaza in response to a significant attack by the militant group Hamas.

Austin stated that munitions, air defence capabilities, and various equipment and resources are swiftly being provided to Israel, the United States' closest Middle Eastern ally. Israel has vowed to crush Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist organisation governing Gaza.

The Israeli military launched an extensive bombardment of the Gaza Strip, marking one of the heaviest in its history, following a shocking cross-border attack by Hamas into southern Israel on October 7.

Israel's response, which has already included the dropping of thousands of bombs on Gaza, is expected to escalate as preparations for a possible ground assault on the densely populated coastal strip intensify.

The United States and other Western allies have pledged their support to Israel as it conducts what Israeli leaders anticipate will be a protracted conflict.

In a press briefing held in Tel Aviv alongside his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, Austin emphasised the need for "resolve" rather than "revenge" during this critical time.

He likened Hamas to the Islamic State, drawing a parallel with the bloodthirsty Islamist group that emerged in Iraq and Syria a decade ago. Israeli leaders have been using this comparison to garner support for their impending Gaza offensive.

Austin also sought to reassure Ukraine, stating that the United States would back Israel in its conflict against Hamas while continuing to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian officials have expressed concerns that US military aid to Israel might affect Kyiv's own hardware deliveries and its stockpiles of weapons and munitions.

Austin emphasised the United States' ability to project power and uphold commitments in various theatres, pledging to stand with both Israel and Ukraine.

The statement highlights the complex dynamics and considerations in providing military aid to multiple nations with different conflicts and needs while maintaining international relationships and commitments.