entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie snubs Prince William and Kate Middleton on wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Princess Eugenie on Thursday shared a throwback video to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

"5 years ago today," she captioned the video which contained scenes from her wedding.

A close look at the video suggests that it did not contain clips featuring Prince William and his Kate Middleton.

The daughter of Prince Andrew is known to have maintained a friendly relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, defying the royal family.

Thousands of people including Hollywood actors Demi Moore, Riley Keough, and model Naomi Campbell were prominent among those who reacted to the video shared by Eugenie.

"Happy Anniversary! Gorgeous day and a stunning family. Love you," wrote Demi Moore in the comments section.

Naomi Campbell commented, "Happy Anniversary Divine Day !!! Sending love to you both."

