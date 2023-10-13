 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton start focusing on PR

Friday, October 13, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday shared a roundup of their activities which involved the couple's efforts to highlight the importance of mental health.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account shared a video that included clips from different events the couple attended this week.

The post read, "This week we’ve enjoyed meeting so many brilliant young people from across the country, hearing about why mental health is so important to them.

As we build on Heads Together we need to change how we talk about our mental health – and develop practical solutions to understanding our Emotional Worlds."

The couple's PR team seems to have changed its strategy to highlight the future king and his wife's work.

At the start of October, the couple shared a post titled "September Rewind" which contained a series of photos chronicling their activities throughout September, including both their individual and joint engagements.

The move was called a major shift in their PR efforts.


