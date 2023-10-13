 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry's former ally contradicts them

Friday, October 13, 2023

Meghan and Harry's former ally contradicts them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle assumed full leadership of their Archewell Foundation, as the organization’s president, Mandana Dayani,  stepped down after 18 months in December last month.

Dayani was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the media and charitable group and exited in what was described as an amicable and planned transition. 

Dayani is an entrepreneur and attorney who previously worked with fashion guru Rachel Zoe and co-founded non-partisan outfit I Am A Voter.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Thursday issued a statement on the situation in Isreal and Palestine on the same day as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

But their statement was a bit different from the Prince and Princess of Wales who went on to condemn the organization that launched a deadly attack on Isreal.

Their former employee Dayani, however, has taken a strong position on the conflict.


