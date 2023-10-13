Reuters journalist killed, other injured in Israeli attack in Southern Lebanon

Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah holds a kitten while posing for a picture in Saaideh, Lebanon, July 4, 2023.—Reuters

A tragic incident unfolded in southern Lebanon as an Israeli attack resulted in the death of Issam Abdallah, a videographer working for Reuters, while it left several of his peers from Al-Jazeera wounded.

Several other journalists were also wounded during the shelling.

Reuters confirmed Issam Abdallah's death in a statement and expressed its commitment to seeking more information, collaborating with regional authorities, and providing support to Issam's family and colleagues.

Among the injured journalists were Elie Brakhya, a cameraperson, and Carmen Joukhadar, a reporter, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The attack, reportedly involving a tank shell, struck the journalists directly. The situation on the ground was described as deeply distressing, with journalists clearly identified as press members.

The recent Israeli attacks have taken a heavy toll on journalists in the region. At least six journalists lost their lives in Gaza since the commencement of Israel's shelling, which followed a fatal attack on southern Israel by Hamas, the Palestinian Authority in control of the region. This information was reported by press freedom organisations and media networks.

Hisham Alnwajha, Mohammed Subh, and Saeed al-Taweel fell victim to Tuesday's airstrike. According to the Journalist Support Committee (JSC) and the Palestinian press freedom organisation MADA, Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi and Mohammad Jarghoun were shot and killed while performing their journalistic duties last Saturday.

Furthermore, Mohammad el-Salhi was shot dead on the border east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, a tragic incident reported by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

The loss of Issam Abdallah and the injuries to other journalists underscore the perilous conditions journalists face while reporting in conflict zones, emphasising the importance of safeguarding press freedom and the safety of media professionals.