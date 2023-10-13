Meghan Markle urged to drop royal title before entering politics

Meghan Markle should drop her royal title before entering US politics, said a royal expert.

Commenting on the Duchess' politician ambitions, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said this is the direction Meghan should be heading.

Meghan Markle was mocked by a large number of her opponents for not being picked as a candidate for the Senate although she had not publically expressed her desire to join politics.

Speaking to OK!, Jennie Bond said, "This is exactly where Meghan should be heading. She needs to drop her title, or at least just not use it at all, and make a mark on the political scene."



"I have always admired the fact that she is a strong, independent, campaigning woman.

"She has given up the Royal platform, which obviously brings global interest, and both she and Harry seem to be struggling somewhat to work out whether they are Hollywood celebrities or just nonworking Royals. This would give Meghan her own clear identity."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in California with their two children after stepping down as working members of the British royal family.