Jada Pinkett Smith was shocked Will Smith called her ‘wife’ at Oscars 2022

file footage

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she was taken aback when Will Smith called her his “wife” during Oscars outburst at comedian Chris Rock in 2022.



The Girls Trip actress made a bombshell revelation recently that she and her husband Will Smith have been separated for seven years now. This means that the couple had been separated for six years when the Oscars outburst took place.

The I Am Legend star, who won an Oscar during the 2022 awards, went up to Rock on stage and slapped him after he made fun of Jada’s alopecia. He also yelled at the comedian, telling him, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth.”

Recalling the scene from the Oscars, Jada told Hoda Kotb on the Today show: “First of all, I'm really shocked because, mind you, I'm not there.”

“We haven't called each other husband and wife in a long time. I'm like, what is going on right now?”

Jada revealed that right after the slap, when the live broadcast was halted, Chris went downstage to her to apologize, which angered Will Smith even more.

“Will's still talking cause now he's mad because Chris is talking to me, and I go ‘Chris, this is about some old sh*t.’ That's all I could think to say. It's not him whatsoever.”