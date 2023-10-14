 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Kelce's love triangle with Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire: Details

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Travis Kelces love triangle with Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire
Travis Kelce's love triangle with Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire isn't holding back her grievances with Taylor Swift as she appears upset over the Midnight singer dating NFL star Travis Kelce. 

McEntire revealed that she had a crush on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end despite her long-term relationship with Rex Linn.

According to Fox News, during a recent interview, the songstress quipped, "Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at Taylor because I had a crush on Travis. Since he's dating Taylor now, I can't have a crush on him anymore."

The musician hilariously stated that she was "devastated" after seeing the alleged new love birds together and said, "My boyfriend (Travis) cheated on me."

McEntire has never held back from expressing her admiration for the Kansas City Chiefs star and did not shy away from declaring him cute while watching football with her boyfriend, Rex Linn, whom she has been dating since 2020.

She revealed, "When Rex saw news of Taylor and Travis dating. He said, 'Your boyfriend got another girlfriend'."

The acclaimed pop music icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have not yet publicly confirmed their romance. However, Taylor has made appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs games three times in the past four weeks. 

She was spotted cheering for her rumoured new love interest while sitting with Kelce's mother, Donna.

Taylor and Travis have also been spotted getting cosy together at a local restaurant, with the pop sensation wrapping her arm around the NFL star. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West's Italy gig to go ahead despite protests from war veterans

Kanye West's Italy gig to go ahead despite protests from war veterans
Prince Harry’s claims on ‘suffering and global injustice' is all showbiz

Prince Harry’s claims on ‘suffering and global injustice' is all showbiz
Hugh Jackman reunites with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness video

Hugh Jackman reunites with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness
Bad Bunny's latest album announces mega-shift in USA's GOAT athlete video

Bad Bunny's latest album announces mega-shift in USA's GOAT athlete
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s suffered Meghan Markle’s ‘cheerleaders’

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s suffered Meghan Markle’s ‘cheerleaders’
Aaron Carter's final resting place adorned with gravestone portrait

Aaron Carter's final resting place adorned with gravestone portrait
Offset's lavish birthday surprise for Cardi B sparks controversy with PETA

Offset's lavish birthday surprise for Cardi B sparks controversy with PETA
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance takes 'exciting turn' this weekend

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance takes 'exciting turn' this weekend
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari rebuild bridges amid divorce: ‘I am proud of her’

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari rebuild bridges amid divorce: ‘I am proud of her’

Jada Pinkett Smith was shocked Will Smith called her ‘wife’ at Oscars 2022 video

Jada Pinkett Smith was shocked Will Smith called her ‘wife’ at Oscars 2022
Details of Madonna's career-spanning tour revealed

Details of Madonna's career-spanning tour revealed

Meghan Markle urged to drop royal title before entering politics

Meghan Markle urged to drop royal title before entering politics