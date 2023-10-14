Travis Kelce's love triangle with Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire: Details

Travis Kelce's love triangle with Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire isn't holding back her grievances with Taylor Swift as she appears upset over the Midnight singer dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

McEntire revealed that she had a crush on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end despite her long-term relationship with Rex Linn.

According to Fox News, during a recent interview, the songstress quipped, "Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at Taylor because I had a crush on Travis. Since he's dating Taylor now, I can't have a crush on him anymore."

The musician hilariously stated that she was "devastated" after seeing the alleged new love birds together and said, "My boyfriend (Travis) cheated on me."

McEntire has never held back from expressing her admiration for the Kansas City Chiefs star and did not shy away from declaring him cute while watching football with her boyfriend, Rex Linn, whom she has been dating since 2020.

She revealed, "When Rex saw news of Taylor and Travis dating. He said, 'Your boyfriend got another girlfriend'."

The acclaimed pop music icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have not yet publicly confirmed their romance. However, Taylor has made appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs games three times in the past four weeks.

She was spotted cheering for her rumoured new love interest while sitting with Kelce's mother, Donna.

Taylor and Travis have also been spotted getting cosy together at a local restaurant, with the pop sensation wrapping her arm around the NFL star.