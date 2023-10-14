 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
King Charles choosing Camilla after being hit 'over the head' by Prince Harry

File Footage

The loyalty and love King Charles shares for Camilla has just been referenced by experts, because they believe it is the very cause for their divide, from Prince Harry, in the first place.

Accusatory claims of this nature have been brought to light by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe.

He broke everything down in one of his pieces for Express UK.

In this piece he touched base upon King Charles’ correspondence with Prince Harry since the release of Spare and branded it the real reason for their fall out.

According to Mr Larcombe, “Harry has said some deeply hurtful things about Camilla [in that memoir], and yet the King will still correspond with his son, albeit not directly.”

In the eyes of Mr Larcombe, “it’s remarkable really, because when Charles became king, he said he loved Harry and Meghan which was a huge olive branch — which Harry then took, snapped in half and then hit him with it.”

