Jennifer Lopez arranges public outings with Ben Affleck for ‘damage control’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez seems to be on a mission to show the world that she is happy with Ben Affleck after they landed in controversy surrounding her husband’s relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



The Mother star was spotted with Ben Affleck getting McDonalds in Los Angeles third time this week after he sparked cheating rumours with Garner.

An insider suggested to Closer Magazine that these back-to-back public appearances of the couple are not just a coincidence, but are a result of J.Lo’s deliberate efforts.

They said that Lopez is arranging these public outings with Affleck so her fans and critics could forget about the Air director’s controversy with Garner.

In photos obtained of the duo’s latest appearance by Page Six, they can be seen getting their orders via drive-thru in a new black Rivian R1S SUV.

It appears in the snaps posted by the publication that there is somebody else in the car, however, they were not visible. It could either be a guest or one of their kids.

The source also commented that Lopez wants to “damage control on the surface” while she handles the matter behind the scenes with Ben Affleck hinting at their marital troubles.