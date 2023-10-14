King Charles, Queen Camilla marriage on the rocks after biggest fight

King Charles and Queen Camilla had a huge fight because of his estranged son Prince Harry, which left a huge impact on their relationship.



Camilla has had enough of seeing her husband making efforts with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and him mindlessly rejecting them.

The Queen Consort has now taken “matters” into her “own hands” while Charles guilt trips himself “for not being a good dad to Harry as a boy."

Speaking with Radar Online, a Royal tipster revealed that Camilla has become “the power behind the throne!" after taking the charges from King Charles.

She even told Charles to "man up" and stop "being guilt-ridden” which caused "their biggest-ever fight and left their marriage on the rocks," the insider shared.

The insider said that Queen Camilla is quietly working behind the scenes to ensure that Charles reign is not overshadowed by the constant attention on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

If King Charles were to live as long as his mother, his time on the throne would fall short of 25 years, a relatively brief reign in British history, the source shared Camilla’s biggest worry.

While Camilla is determined to address the ongoing Duke and Duchess of Sussex headlines, her role as a consort prevents her from making significant changes to royal rules and protocol.

"Charles has only a few years to put his stamp on the monarchy after his mother's historic seven-decade reign,” the insider shared.

The source concluded saying, “But all attention seems focused on the feud with Harry and Meghan that's ripped the family apart.”